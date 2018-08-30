COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Police say a teenage male is dead after being shot on the campus of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

He was shot Wednesday night in a parking lot at the center housing the university’s pre-school late Wednesday. Police say friends took him to a hospital where he died.

In a statement, police said everyone who was involved has been accounted for.

The Family Development Center is closed Thursday because of the shooting investigation but the rest of the campus is open.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.