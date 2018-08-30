President Trump is bound for Indiana on Thursday. He’ll head off for yet another “Make America Great Again” rally in Evansville — the president’s 10th rally in Indiana, and his second in Evansville.

It’s going to be a busy town, hosting Trump fans who have been waiting outside the event venue overnight for a chance to attend, along with a Democratic counter-demonstration of considerable size.

“The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party demonstration is expected to draw thousands of activists in caravans from three states in response to President Trump’s 7 p.m. rally inside Ford Center,” reported the Evansville Courier & Press. “With at least 11,000 expected for the rally and the possibility that an overflow crowd may have to remain outside, local law enforcement and U.S. Secret Service officials will be on alert for confrontations and violence outside the arena

The county’s Democratic Party chairman Scott Danks has a “blunt message,” according to the newspaper.

“Those that want to raise hell are not welcome,” Mr. Danks told the Courier & Press.

“Let’s be civil and let’s be cooperative with law-enforcement and let’s not react to any provocation,” he later advised the party through a Facebook post.

On Mr. Trump’s rally agenda: the booming economy, immigration and trade policies, new EPA coal rules and — more importantly — the local races.

“President Trump will remind Hoosiers of the need to get out and vote in midterm elections this fall to protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate, including supporting Mike Braun in his race against Joe Donnelly for the U.S. Senate,” said Michael Glassner, CEO for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.