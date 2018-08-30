A volunteer member of the advance team for President Donald Trump has blocked a photojournalist’s camera as he tried to take a photo of a protester during a campaign rally in Indiana.

A photo taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci on Thursday night in Evansville shows the volunteer stretching out his right hand over the lens of a news photographer’s camera after a protester disrupted Trump’s campaign event.

Trump paced on stage at the Ford Center during the moments it took for the protester to be led out.

The president was in town to stump for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in what is viewed as one of the nation’s most competitive Senate races.





