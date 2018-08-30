NEW ORLEANS (AP) - United States and Chinese officials say a joint investigation into a fentanyl ring has dismantled an international supplier.

News outlets report U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Chinese narcotics authorities say the investigation also stopped more than 20 million doses of the drug from reaching the U.S. A Homeland Security Investigations attache in China, Shawn Harwood, said at a Wednesday news conference in New Orleans that this joint investigation is the first of its kind.

A Homeland Security Investigations statement says its New Orleans office learned in August 2017 of a China-based supplier exporting fentanyl to the United States. The department’s office in Guangzhou, China, and the Chinese Narcotics Control Bureau then began the joint investigation.

Officials are now investigating 35 U.S. addresses where the ring tried to deliver drugs.





