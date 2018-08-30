DALLAS (AP) - Family members of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot leaving a house party in suburban Dallas say jurors gave the white ex-police officer who killed him too lenient of a prison sentence.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was sentenced to 15 years Wednesday night by the same jury that convicted him of murder a day earlier.

Charmaine Edwards, stepmother of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, said Oliver “can actually see life again after 15 years and that’s not enough because Jordan can’t see life again.”

Prosecutors had sought a minimum of 60 years in prison.

Oliver fired into a car filled with black teens the night of the April 2017 party, killing Edwards.

Oliver has said he feared the vehicle was moving toward his partner. The partner told jurors he didn’t believe his life was in danger.





