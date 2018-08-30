President Trump continued to harp on CNN Thursday, declaring its “credibility is now gone!”
Mr. Trump’s latest tweet is the latest in a string of criticism aimed at CNN for a story claiming that the president’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen would testify the president knew about the infamous Trump Tower meeting in advance.
Mr. Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, revealed himself to be an anonymous source in the story, but walked back the claim. CNN, which originally reported Mr. Davis wouldn’t comment, continues to stand by its story.
Earlier Thursday morning, Mr. Trump slammed the network as being blinded by its “hatred and extreme bias.” The night before, he also criticized the network, specifically Carl Bernstein, for “making up story after story.”
CNN pushed back against Mr. Trump by directly addressing his accusations on Twitter.
“Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them,” CNN tweeted.
