President Trump continued to harp on CNN Thursday, declaring its “credibility is now gone!”

CNN is working frantically to find their “source.” Look hard because it doesn’t exist. Whatever was left of CNN’s credibility is now gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

Mr. Trump’s latest tweet is the latest in a string of criticism aimed at CNN for a story claiming that the president’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen would testify the president knew about the infamous Trump Tower meeting in advance.

Mr. Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, revealed himself to be an anonymous source in the story, but walked back the claim. CNN, which originally reported Mr. Davis wouldn’t comment, continues to stand by its story.

Earlier Thursday morning, Mr. Trump slammed the network as being blinded by its “hatred and extreme bias.” The night before, he also criticized the network, specifically Carl Bernstein, for “making up story after story.”

CNN is being torn apart from within based on their being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake. Sloppy @carlbernstein, a man who lives in the past and thinks like a degenerate fool, making up story after story, is being laughed at all over the country! Fake News — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

CNN pushed back against Mr. Trump by directly addressing his accusations on Twitter.

“Make no mistake, Mr. President, CNN does not lie. We report the news. And we report when people in power tell lies. CNN stands by our reporting and our reporters. There may be many fools in this story but @carlbernstein is not one of them,” CNN tweeted.





