NFL

CLEVELAND (AP) - Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks was released by the NFL team hours after he was charged by federal prosecutors in Philadelphia with insider trading.

Kendricks, who signed a one-year contract with the Browns in June after winning a Super Bowl title last season with the Eagles, allegedly used tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals, federal prosecutors said.

The 27-year-old issued a statement earlier in the day admitting to his guilt and apologizing. He expressed regret and accepted “full responsibility” for his actions.

However, the Browns decided after learning more about the case that they couldn’t go forward with Kendricks, who was going to start for the team.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Before he became the NFL’s highest-paid player again, Aaron Rodgers wore a denim suit and a cowboy hat that made him look as if he were going to serve as a chaperone at a square dance.

For Rodgers, it’s kind of a big deal either way.

The two-time NFL MVP signed a four-year extension with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday that would keep him under contract through the 2023 season.

The four-year deal is worth $134 million, with more than $100 million in guaranteed money. Rodgers’ new annual average salary of $33.5 million per year would eclipse Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan’s five-year extension worth $30 million a year.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the New Orleans Saints have agreed to acquire veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the New York Jets for a draft pick.

While record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is entrenched as New Orleans’ starter, the move signifies that Saints coach Sean Payton was not entirely comfortable with either veteran Tom Savage or second-year pro Taysom Hill serving as Brees’ backup.

The trade brings more clarity to the Jets’ quarterback situation. It appears rookie Sam Darnold is the starter after being given every opportunity to win the job in a competition that included Bridgewater and incumbent Josh McCown.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Fired Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith denies he abused his ex-wife and blames the university president for an investigation that led to the suspension of coach Urban Meyer.

In a series of tweets, the 34-year-old Smith also lashed out at media, contended the investigation into his behavior was botched and said he hopes Meyer was forced by the university to apologize. He also posted a picture of his two children to tell critics that “your reckless & complete disregard for human beings hurts innocent children.”

Meyer was suspended for three games after an investigation found he mishandled domestic-abuse accusations and other bad behavior from Smith, the grandson of former Ohio State coach and Meyer mentor Earle Bruce.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) - Get ready for the latest Grand Slam installment of Williams vs. Williams. One big difference this time: The superstar siblings will be meeting in the third round at the U.S. Open, their earliest showdown at a major tournament in 20 years.

Serena Williams overwhelmed 101st-ranked Carina Witthoeft of Germany 6-2, 6-2 and Venus Williams beat 40th-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-4, 7-5.

In the men’s draw, defending champion Rafael Nadal followed Serena into Ashe and beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Two other past men’s champions won - Juan Martin del Potro, who beat Dennis Kudla of the U.S., and Stan Wawrinka - as did 2017 runner-up Kevin Anderson, and No. 11 seed John Isner.

Two-time women’s major champion Garbine Muguruza built a big lead but gave it away and was stunned 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 by 202nd-ranked Czech qualifier Karolina Muchova. No. 7 Elina Svitolina, No. 8 Karolina Pliskova, No. 15 Elise Mertens, No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova and No. 23 Barbora Strycova also advanced.

BASEBALL

CINCINNATI (AP) - Christian Yelich led Milwaukee’s big comeback by hitting for the cycle, and Jesus Aguilar homered in the 10th inning, powering the Brewers to a 13-12 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Aguilar connected off Raisel Iglesias for Milwaukee’s fourth homer of the game, halting the Brewers’ month-long slide. Milwaukee has dropped 11 of 20 and slipped into third place in the NL Central, five games behind the Cubs.

Yelich became the eighth Brewers player to hit for the cycle and the first since George Kottaras on Sept. 3, 2011, at Houston. He also matched the club record with six hits of the Brewers’ 22 hits, including a two-run homer.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols is likely to miss the rest of his 18th major league season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The Angels announced Pujols has undergone arthroscopic knee surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Recovery time is typically at least six weeks, and the Angels’ season likely will be over in 4 1/2 weeks.

Pujols is sixth in baseball history with 633 career homers after passing Ken Griffey Jr. last month. He is seventh in history with 1,982 career RBIs, just behind Lou Gehrig (1,995) and Barry Bonds (1,996), and close to becoming only the fifth member of the 2,000-RBI club.

Pujols is batting .245 with 19 homers and 64 RBIs this season, but the Angels (64-69) are all but mathematically eliminated from the playoff race for the sixth time in his seven years with the club.

SOCCER

SEATTLE (AP) - All Clint Dempsey ever wanted to do was score goals and go fishing.

He’ll have plenty of time to do the latter after deciding his goal-scoring days are over.

In true Dempsey fashion, he’s stepping away from soccer on his own terms, with minimal fanfare on his own part but amid a swell of appreciation for what he’s meant to the American game.

Dempsey announced he’s retiring at age 35 after 15 years of playing professionally. He was mostly a sub with the Sounders this summer, and that, combined with age and injury, prompted him to decide now was the time to walk away even with two months left in the MLS regular season.

He didn’t show at his own farewell, only issuing a statement through the team, also in true Dempsey fashion.





