FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Police have charged an 18-year-old with murder in the death of a girl whose body was found buried in a shallow grave in a northern Virginia park earlier this year.
Nebiyu Ebrahim of Alexandria had been a person of interest in the death of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa since January, when her body was found in Woodlawn Park in Fairfax County.
Moussa had been missing for almost two weeks before her body was found.
At a news conference Friday, Fairfax County police said they are searching a nearby pond for additional evidence in the case.
Police say Ebrahim had assaulted Jholie in the past.
It was immediately known Friday if Ebrahim has an attorney.
