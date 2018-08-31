FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Police have charged an 18-year-old with murder in the death of a girl whose body was found buried in a shallow grave in a northern Virginia park earlier this year.

Nebiyu Ebrahim of Alexandria had been a person of interest in the death of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa since January, when her body was found in Woodlawn Park in Fairfax County.

Moussa had been missing for almost two weeks before her body was found.

At a news conference Friday, Fairfax County police said they are searching a nearby pond for additional evidence in the case.

Police say Ebrahim had assaulted Jholie in the past.

It was immediately known Friday if Ebrahim has an attorney.





