INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Prosecutors say two more men have been formally charged in the fatal shooting of an Indiana University doctor and educator last year.

They said Friday that 18-year-old Nehemiah Merriweather is charged with felony murder and two counts of burglary and Devon Seats is charged with murder, felony murder and two counts of burglary. Seats’ age wasn’t provided.

A probable cause affidavit says four people entered the home of Dr. Kevin Rodgers on Indianapolis’ northwest side on Nov. 20, 2017, and he was shot and killed. Two other people, including a juvenile, previously were charged.

Prosecutors say Merriweather and Seats are being held without bond.

The 61-year-old Rodgers was the program director emeritus of the emergency medicine residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine.





