Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is “well qualified” to hold a seat on the Supreme Court, the American Bar Association said Friday, giving President Trump’s nominee another boost heading into next week’s confirmation hearing.

The ABA’s federal judiciary committee gave its unanimous rating to Judge Kavanaugh, who has sat for a dozen years on the circuit court of appeals in Washington, earning high marks for his approach to judging.

Though conservatives don’t put as much stock in the rating from the liberal-leaning ABA, Democrats have called it the “gold standard” for evaluating whether a judge should be confirmed.

The rating is based on peer reviews and evaluations, and judges candidates on their integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament. It does not consider ideology, philosophy or political affiliation.

A spokesperson from the ABA will testify at Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing about his evaluation next Friday.

The ABA also gave Mr. Trump’s first nominee to the high court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch a unanimous well-qualified rating.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.