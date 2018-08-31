Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson was indicted Thursday on wire and tax fraud charges, the Justice Department announced on Friday.

Mr. Hutchinson allegedly created a plan to misappropriate thousands of dollars in campaign donations for personal use and then buried the trail by filing fake state campaign finance reports and tax filings.

Some of the tax fraud counts stretch back to when Mr. Hutchinson, a Republican and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, took office in 2011.

“The charges in this case demonstrate the commitment of the Department and our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those involved in alleged campaign-related misconduct,” Assistant Attorney General Brian Benckowski said in a statement.

Mr. Hutchinson will appear in court on September 18.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.