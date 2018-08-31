SALEM, Ore. (AP) - A bicyclist has died after being hit by an Amtrak train in Salem.
KOIN reports the man was struck Thursday evening and died at the scene.
Officials said there are railroad crossing arms at that intersection and they were functioning at the time. Salem police and fire department are investigating.
