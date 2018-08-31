OLATHE, Kan. (AP) - The co-founder and administrator of a Christian school in suburban Kansas City has been charged with child sex abuse.

Forty-eight-year-old Dennis Creason, of Bonner Springs, Kansas, was charged Thursday with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The crimes are alleged to have occurred from January 2015 to August 2018.

Creason founded the Oaklawn Christian School in Shawnee, Kansas, with his wife. The school serves pre-K through sixth grade students, with a focus on art, music, and nature-based programs.

Bond for Creason is set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.





