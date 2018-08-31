SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) - Several deputies serving an arrest warrant at a Florida home have been sickened by an unknown substance in the air.

Hernando County Sheriff’s officials say five deputies were given permission to enter the Spring Hill home on Thursday. Once inside, they was exposed to an unknown substance and immediately left the home. Officials said the deputies all felt lightheaded and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect that the deputies were seeking was not at the home, but two other people at the house were also treated for similar symptoms.

The HAZMAT Team was called to evaluate the scene but no other details were released.





