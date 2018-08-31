Ted Cruz will soon receive a campaign boost from one of his former political rivals — Donald Trump.

The president announced Friday that he will host a “major” rally in support of the Texas Republican. The move is aimed at solidifying Mr. Cruz’s support for reelection as polls against his Democratic opponent, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, tighten.

“I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas — weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets!”

Mr. Cruz told voters during the 2016 presidential election to “vote their conscience” instead of urging them to vote for the Republican nominee; he was often mocked by the billionaire as “Lyin’ Ted” on the campaign trail.

Mr. Trump’s other catchy nicknames for his Republican primary opponents included “Little Marco” for Sen. Rubio, and “Low-energy Jeb” for former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

“The polls are too close,” the senator tweeted Friday with an image showing him leading by a single percentage point. “Your support can help change the direction of this race.”

