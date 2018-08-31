RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a former Georgia police officer accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual acts with an underage girl.

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release says agents on Thursday arrested 24-year-old former Richmond Hill police officer Jeffrey Allen Allmond Jr. He faces charges of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated child molestation.

Allmond was booked into the Bryan County jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Richmond Hill police Chief Raymond Shores had asked the GBI to investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct against Allmond.

Allmond, who was hired in July 2017 was placed on administrative leave and was fired when the chief learned the result of the investigation.

The GBI investigation is ongoing.





