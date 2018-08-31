ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A former prison employee has pleaded guilty to charges that she had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate at the same New York prison where another female employee aided the escape of two killers.

State Inspector General Catharine Leahy Scott’s office said Friday that Denise Prell pleaded guilty this week to misdemeanor counts of promoting prison contraband, sexual abuse in the third degree and official misconduct. Sentencing will be in November.

Investigators say Prell lost her job as a tailor shop supervisor at Clinton Correctional Facility last year.

In June 2015, two inmates aided by a civilian employee escaped from the prison near the Canadian border. One was killed by police. The other was captured.

The inspector general released a report Friday that found “substantial” security improvements since the escape.





