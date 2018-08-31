ATLANTA (AP) - Prosecutors say a former Atlanta area police sergeant fired earlier this month after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while on duty also had engaged in other inappropriate sexual behavior.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said in a news release Friday that investigators had gotten 15 separate arrest warrants for former East Point police Sgt. Richard Gooddine.

Prosecutors say the warrants have to do with allegations of inappropriate sexual contact with three women in 2016, 2017 and 2018. In addition to allegations of sexual battery and child molestation, Gooddine is accused of trying to intimidate a 15-year-old victim while she was in a hospital.

Prosecutors say Gooddine had until 5 p.m. Friday to surrender. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment.





