PHOENIX (AP) - An advocate for immigrants in Arizona who also operated a tax preparation business has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after acknowledging he falsely added dependents to his clients’ tax returns to maximize refundable credits.
Elias Bermudez pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.
Bermudez led protests more than a decade ago against then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration crackdowns.
Authorities say Bermudez prepared 27 false returns from 2010 through 2012 and encouraged clients to list family members living in Mexico - many of whom weren’t their children - as dependents.
As part of the plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss Bermudez’s remaining 26 charges of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.
Bermudez faces up to three years in prison.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.