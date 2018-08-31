PHOENIX (AP) - An advocate for immigrants in Arizona who also operated a tax preparation business has pleaded guilty to a federal charge after acknowledging he falsely added dependents to his clients’ tax returns to maximize refundable credits.

Elias Bermudez pleaded guilty Friday to a charge of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

Bermudez led protests more than a decade ago against then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s immigration crackdowns.

Authorities say Bermudez prepared 27 false returns from 2010 through 2012 and encouraged clients to list family members living in Mexico - many of whom weren’t their children - as dependents.

As part of the plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss Bermudez’s remaining 26 charges of assisting in the preparation of false tax returns.

Bermudez faces up to three years in prison.





