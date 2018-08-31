HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a 3-year-old has been fatally shot.

Master Trooper Shane Jacobs said in a news release that the boy was taken to a hospital after the shooting Friday morning and was pronounced dead.

The release said the shooting happened in the Totz community, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Harlan in southeastern Kentucky.

Police said the boy was on the front porch of his home when he was shot with a handgun. The news release said state police are investigating how the child was shot.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.