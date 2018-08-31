GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) - A jury in South Carolina rejected a man’s story that he shot his wife in the face with a shotgun while cleaning the weapon and found him guilty of murder.

Solicitor Barry Barnette said 72-year-old William Pennington was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty Thursday in Cherokee County.

Barnette says Pennington shot his wife in their Gaffney home, then staged the scene wo try to look like an accident and called 911 in June 2014.

Barnette said in a statement that testimony during Pennington’s four-day trial showed he was spying on 59-year-old Rita Pennington at work, suspicious she was being unfaithful.

The prosecutor says under state law William Pennington will have to serve every day of his 30-year sentence.





