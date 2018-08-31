RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The lawyer for a Vermont man who said a gun was unloaded before it was used to kill his friend says he has reached a deal with prosecutors.
The Rutland Herald reports attorney Mark Furlan says the deal would have his client 23-year-old Jonathan Testa face a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment instead of manslaughter.
Furlan said Thursday other charges would be dismissed.
Police say Testa brought a stolen gun into a car where his friends were drinking in 2016 in Poultney.
Authorities say William Bailey killed 19-year-old Daniel Hein when he was challenged to point the gun at the man and pull the trigger. Bailey is serving a two-year prison sentence after a no-contest plea to a manslaughter charge.
Testa’s change of plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 5.
