SALISBURY, Conn. (AP) - A man once convicted of kidnapping in Massachusetts has been arrested after police found him hiding under the porch of a girl’s dormitory at the exclusive Hotchkiss School in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports police discovered Alexander Gimpelson, 59, under the dormitory porch Friday at about 1 a.m. He was charged with first-degree criminal degree trespassing, attempted burglary and disorderly conduct.

The school was not in session, although some students were on campus.

School security spotted Gimpelson on campus and told him to leave. Hours later they found his abandoned car and notified state police.

Police don’t believe Gimpelson gained access to school buildings. His most recent address was in Queens, New York. The paper said Gimpelson was previously convicted in Brookline, Massachusetts for assault and battery and kidnapping.





