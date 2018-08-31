BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A teenage driver has been charged in a head-on crash that killed a woman and injured her daughter.

Citing court records made public Friday, AL.com reports 18-year-old Tyquan Donta Poe is charged with criminally-negligent homicide/DUI in the death of 47-year-old Kimberly Nethery.

Authorities say Poe veered into oncoming traffic in Birmingham last October and collided with the vehicle Nethery was riding in. She died at the scene.

The Birmingham resident’s first court appearance is scheduled for September.

It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.





