CHICAGO (AP) - A man who fled to Mexico after authorities say he fatally shot an 18-year-old college student 24 years has been returned to Chicago to face murder charges.

Cook County prosecutors said in court Thursday that 43-year-old Oscar Hernandez left the country following the April 1994 shooting of Armand Browning, who was home on spring break from Virginia’s Hampton University.

Police say the then-19-year-old Hernandez shouted gang slogans and fired six bullets into a vehicle carrying Browning and friends after it apparently crossed a gang boundary on Chicago’s west side.

Hernandez was extradited this week from Mexico on an arrest warrant issued in 2015. A judge ordered him held without bond during his initial court appearance.





