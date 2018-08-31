KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the shooting death of a pregnant woman and her fetus.

News outlets report 28-year-old Brandon Scott Donaldson was sentenced Thursday following a re-trial of the case. He was convicted in July of second-degree murder in the 2013 deaths of 19-year-old Marcia Crider and her fetus.

Donaldson and Crider were arguing for hours on the day of the shooting. Court testimony says Crider told Donaldson she poured Sprite in his tennis shoes and gave him a sexually transmitted disease. Prosecutors say he then shot her.

Donaldson was convicted in 2015 of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the case. But the convictions were overturned when an appellate court ruled a judge shouldn’t have blocked testimony regarding the STD.





