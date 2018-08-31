PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A McLaughlin man has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a federal officer on the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 37-year-old Daniel Hoisington also faces a charge of domestic assault by an habitual offender on the same day as the alleged officer assault, June 29.

He could face up to 21 years in prison if convicted. He’s to stand trial Oct. 16.





