HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man facing a murder charge has been charged with violating the conditions of his release.

Valley News reports police say Timothy Arbuckle violated his curfew multiple times. The curfew requires him to stay at home from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Arbuckle pleaded not guilty to the violations Tuesday.

His conditions are set in connection to his pending case on a second-degree murder charge.

Authorities say Arbuckle acted as an accessory in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello Jr. in Chester in 2008.

Arbuckle has pleaded not guilty.

He returns to court Oct. 3.





