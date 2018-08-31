EASTON, Pa. (AP) - A 22-year-old man convicted of attempted murder for opening fire on two state troopers during a traffic stop last fall is due in court for sentencing.

Daniel Clary shot and critically wounded 13-year veteran Cpl. Seth Kelly, who was helping another trooper arrest Clary in Northampton County. Clary had been pulled over for speeding and failed field sobriety tests.

The troopers hit Clary with a stun gun and wrestled him to the ground, but he managed to break free, retrieve a pistol from his car and open fire on Kelly and Trooper Ryan Seiple. Both troopers returned fire, hitting Clary several times. Clary then fled and drove himself to a hospital.

The wild roadside battle was captured on a police dashcam video that was released to the public after trial.





