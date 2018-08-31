CHESTERFIELD, Mich. (AP) - Police in Chesterfield are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in a lake near a mobile home.
WXYZ -Detroit reports that the body was found Friday evening in the middle of Lake Tranquility in the Fairchild Mobile Home Park.
Police say the body has been pulled from the lake. No other details have been released.
