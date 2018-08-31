Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lauded the late Sen. John McCain as a cocky aviator, noble statesman and paragon of patriotism “all rolled into one.”

Mr. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who spent years debating the nation’s fate alongside the late Arizonan, said one of Mr. McCain’s finest values was his honesty and candor.

“You knew John would either be your staunchest ally or your most stubborn opponent,” he said.

Mr. McConnell joked that enemy troops who guarded him during his capture in the “Hanoi Hilton” during Mr. McCain’s captivity in the Vietnam War. probably had to form a therapy group after dealing with the feisty future senator.

And yes, Mr. McConnell said, a few senators probably contemplated forming a similar group after going toe to toe with him.

Mr. McCain, who died Saturday after battling brain cancer, is lying in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol, is being honored by Vice President Mike Pence, fellow senators and House lawmakers.

The House chaplain, Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, said Mr. McCain spoke the truth even when it wasn’t “politically expedient,” making his imprint all the more great.

“As a senator, he served with honesty and integrity, working both with whom he agreed and many with whom he did not,” the reverend said.





