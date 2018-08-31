D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been arrested in the Florida Panhandle after police say he shot his brother and fled.

D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne tells local news outlets that Edwin Trayce Allen was arrested Wednesday in Washington County, Florida, after a state trooper recognized Allen’s vehicle from police bulletins.

Allen is being returned to D’Iberville to face charges.

D’Iberville Police Capt. Marty Griffin says Allen shot his brother in the back on the front porch of a house during an argument. The unnamed brother was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition.





