Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears to be more popular than President Trump, according to a poll released Friday.

In the ABC News/Washington Post poll, 60 percent of voters said they side with Mr. Sessions in his current dispute with the president.

Only 23 percent of voters said they sided with Mr. Trump, according to the poll.

In addition, 64 percent of those surveyed said they oppose Mr. Trump firing Mr. Sessions. Just 19 percent said they would support the move.

Mr. Trump last week revived his long-running complaint about Mr. Sessions recusing himself from the Russia probe. The president views the recusal as a breach of loyalty that led Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to pick special counsel Robert Mueller.

The president has again mulled firing Mr. Sessions, according to The Washington Post. A Politico report said Mr. Trump is lobbying Republican senators to confirm a replacement.

But in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg News, Mr. Trump appeared to indicate his attorney general would be safe at least until after November’s midterm elections

A separate Washington Post/ABC News poll this month found 64 percent of those polled said Mr. Trump should leave his attorney general alone. That compares with 19 percent who responded the president should fire Mr. Sessions.

The latest poll surveyed 1,003 adults between Aug. 26-29. ABC News/Washington Post said the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.





