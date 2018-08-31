AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A police officer was shot in the Denver suburb of Aurora but is expected to be OK.

Aurora police say the officer, whose name has not been released, was shot near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus on Friday evening. Investigators have not said where the officer was hit or what led to the shooting.

Meanwhile, Douglas County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who fired on them during a traffic stop in Sedalia south of Denver on Friday evening. No deputies were injured in the shootout.





