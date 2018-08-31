CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming police officer injured in a May shootout has been given an extension of paid leave after officials initially told him to return to work this month.

Officer Jacob Carlson was shot multiple times in the May shootout that killed 38-year-old David Wolosin.

Prosecutors have since determined that the Casper police officers’ actions were justified.

Carlson told the Casper Star-Tribune last week that the city’s police chief told him to return to work in mid-August. Carlson said that was sooner than his doctor recommended.

According to the Star-Tribune, city and police officials have since agreed to give Carlson eight more weeks of paid leave.

A group representing current and former police officers said Friday that it hopes for a “swift and amicable resolution” to the issue.





