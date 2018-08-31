OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate has died in his cell.

Sheriff’s spokesman Mark Opgrande says 41-year-old Jeremy Lee Simmons was found unresponsive in the cell Wednesday night by jailers, who began life-saving measures and called for an ambulance.

Opgrande says Simmons died at the scene and his body is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Opgrande says the sheriff’s office is investigating the death and will provide a report to the district attorney.

Simmons was arrested by Bethany police and booked into the jail on July 19 on a domestic abuse charge.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.