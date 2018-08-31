PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Federal officers arrested nearly two dozen Oregon religious leaders during a Portland, Oregon, demonstration by a coalition opposed to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that authorities on Thursday jailed 21 clergy and one photographer affiliated with the group, which had blocked the driveway and front gate of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Oregon’s largest city.

They included religious leaders from Portland, Bend, Woodburn and other cities.

The arrests marked the end to the largest action taken this month by members of the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice, a coalition that counts 140 religious communities in Oregon among its ranks.

The group has called for an end to immigration detention in Oregon.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.