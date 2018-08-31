MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a man kidnapped a woman from a convenience store parking lot and bound her with zip ties and duct tape.

Morehead City police told news sources charges filed against 32-year-old Stephen De Los Santos of Newport Friday include first-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation and sexual battery. Police said De Los Santos was armed with a knife and threatened to kill the woman.

Police said the woman was able to call 911. A nearby officer responded and saw a car leaving the parking lot with a passenger either jumping out or being pushed from the vehicle.

Other officers found the car and De Los Santos was arrested.

De Los Santos is jailed on a $100,000 bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.





