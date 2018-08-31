Robert Chain, a California man charged with threatening to kill Boston Globe employees, praised President Trump to reporters after leaving court Thursday evening.

“I would like to make one statement. America was saved when Donald J. Trump was elected president,” Mr. Chain said, according to Boston’s local CBS News affiliate.

Mr. Chain also touted Mr. Trump’s claim that Hillary Clinton’s emails were hacked by China.

The FBI denied that accusation and said there was no evidence any foreign actor successfully hijacked the former secretary of state’s private server.

“There is no free press in America,” he said.

Mr. Chain was arrested Thursday after repeatedly calling the Boston Globe to threaten employees. The intimation was a means to retaliate against the newspaper’s call to protest the president’s criticism of the press.

One such call came on the day of the protest. Court documents reveal Mr. Chain threatened to shoot Boston Globe employees in the head at 4 p.m. that day, prompting a police detail to stand guard at the newspaper.

“You’re the enemy of the people, and we’re going to kill every f–king one of you,” Mr. Chain said in a recording of the call. “Hey, why don’t you call the F, why don’t you call Mueller, maybe he can help you out buddy. … I’m going to shoot you in the f–ing head later today, at 4 o’clock.”

Mr. Chain, who was arraigned in Los Angeles on Thursday and released on $50,000 bail, will be transferred to Boston soon. He faces up to five years in jail on a charge of making threatening communications in interstate commerce.

Over 350 newspapers answered the Boston Globe’s call to protest Mr. Trump’s rhetoric in their editorials on Aug. 16.

“Journalists are not classified as fellow Americans, but rather ‘The enemy of the people.’ This relentless assault on the free press has dangerous consequences,” The Globe wrote.





