A former associate of Paul Manafort was charged Friday with failing to register as a foreign agent.

Sam Patten has been working with a Russian national on lobbying and political consulting services in the Ukraine from 2014 to the present, according to the government.

The Russian national was not named in the political campaign.

Prosecutors say he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the law that governs foreign lobbying.

He is expected to plead guilty Friday based on the criminal information document, which usually precedes a plea deal.

The charges come one week after Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, was convicted on eight counts of bank and tax fraud. His is scheduled to be tried next month in Washington, D.C., on charges of failing to register as a foreign lobbyist and making false statements to the FBI.

Mr. Patten once worked for Cambridge Analytica, according to a report in Bloomberg News. The data analytics company was caught up in a scandal earlier this year when it was revealed it obtained personal data from millions of Facebook users without their consent.





