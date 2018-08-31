LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on Michael Avenatti’s visit to Las Vegas (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Michael Avenatti says he may return to Nevada in the coming months to help raise money for Democrats running for office in the state but he’s not raising money for his own potential 2020 bid.

The lawyer representing porn actress Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair she had with President Donald Trump and hush money she was paid in 2016 held a press conference in Las Vegas Friday to speak to a progressive group and encourage them to vote.

Avenatti’s visit follows a tour of early-voting primary states that play a decisive role thinning the field of presidential contenders. He’s also making stops in other swing states and is helping Democrats fundraise for the November midterm elections.

He says he’s not planning to run for president in 2020 if Trump or Vice President Mike Pence do not seek the office.

___

10:10 a.m.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney crusading against President Donald Trump over his administration’s separation of migrant families and his alleged affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels, is making a stop in Nevada Friday as the lawyer considers a 2020 run for the presidency.

Avenatti is scheduled to hold a press conference midday at the Las Vegas offices of a progressive advocacy group, where he’ll discuss immigration and the state’s midterm election battles.

Friday’s visit continues Avenatti’s tour of early-voting primary states that play a decisive role thinning the field of presidential contenders. He’s also making stops in other states to help Democrats fundraise for the November midterm elections.

Avenatti says he’s weighing a bid for president as a Democrat but is less likely to run if Trump resigns or doesn’t run again.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.