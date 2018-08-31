President Trump railed against reports that off-the-record comments he made about Canada tanked new NAFTA negotiations on Friday.

Mr. Trump criticized Bloomberg for undermining the off-the-record agreement, saying “Oh well, just more dishonest reporting.”

Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

Mr. Trump’s tweet seemed to confirm the comments reported in the Toronto Star.

“Here’s the problem. If I say no — the answer’s no. If I say no, then you’re going to put that, and it’s going to be so insulting they’re not going to be able to make a deal … I can’t kill these people,” Mr. Trump said about NAFTA talks with Canada.

There was also a quote from the president that any new trade deal would be “totally on our terms.”

The Canadian newspaper said it was not bound by Bloomberg’s agreement with the president and received the information from an anonymous source.





