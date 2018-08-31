President Trump will visit Paris on Nov. 11 to take part in a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, the White House said Friday.

The ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe with French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to be a somber affair.

“The president’s participation in this event will highlight the sacrifices that Americans have made, not only during World War I but also in the century since, in the name of liberty,” the White House said.

While in Europe, the president also will visit Ireland.

The White House also said Mr. Trump will travel later in November to attend the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He will travel to Colombia as well for discussions on security, counternarcotics and regional affairs.

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Singapore in November to attend the United States–Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit and the East Asia Summit and then to Papua New Guinea for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings.





