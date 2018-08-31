White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) President Olivier Knox said on Friday that the Trump campaign informed him a volunteer who blocked a photojournalist from taking pictures has been reprimanded.

“The Trump campaign assures me that these were the actions of an inexperienced volunteer, who understands that he acted in error,” Mr. Knox wrote in a statement.

The Trump campaign told Mr. Knox that the volunteer was taken off the road and “promises that this will not happen again.”

The Associated Press reported that a campaign volunteer tried to block a reporter Thursday night at the president’s rally in Indiana.

AP photographer Evan Vucci captured the moment when the volunteer reached out to block the lens of another reporter’s camera. That other photographer was trying to get a shot of a protester being removed from the arena.

The full statement can be read via here:

Statement from #WHCA President ⁦@OKnox⁩ on blocking of photographer at Trump rally pic.twitter.com/wF3j9JHFnY — WHCA (@whca) August 31, 2018





