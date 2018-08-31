WISCASSET, Maine (AP) - A Maine woman charged with murder in the death of her fiance’s 4-year-old granddaughter has waived her right to a jury trial.

Shawna Gatto made the decision during a court appearance Thursday, leaving the decision up to Judge William Stokes.

The 43-year-old Wiscasset woman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of depraved indifference murder in the death of Kendall Chick.

Authorities say Kendall died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in December 2017, and police found bloodstains in the home.

Kendall’s death was one of two that lead to an investigation by the Legislature and a push to overhaul the state’s child protection system.

Gatto’s attorney has declined to comment on her decision.





