COCHRAN, Ga. (AP) - Officials say a house fire has killed a bedridden woman and her adult son in Georgia.

The state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office tells news outlets 83-year-old Elmon Lee Jackson and 53-year-old Larry Jackson died in the Thursday afternoon fire at their home in Cochran. The office says in a statement that a caretaker at the rental home was able to escape when Larry Jackson pushed her out a door to safety.

Commissioner Ralph Hudgens spokesman Glenn Allen says in the statement that the fire was ruled accidental. An arson investigator determined the blaze started from unattended cooking on a stovetop.

Allen says the two deaths increase the number of people killed this year in Georgia fires to 65.

Cochran is roughly 120 miles (190 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.





