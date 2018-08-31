COCHRAN, Ga. (AP) - Officials say a house fire has killed a bedridden woman and her adult son in Georgia.
The state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office tells news outlets 83-year-old Elmon Lee Jackson and 53-year-old Larry Jackson died in the Thursday afternoon fire at their home in Cochran. The office says in a statement that a caretaker at the rental home was able to escape when Larry Jackson pushed her out a door to safety.
Commissioner Ralph Hudgens spokesman Glenn Allen says in the statement that the fire was ruled accidental. An arson investigator determined the blaze started from unattended cooking on a stovetop.
Allen says the two deaths increase the number of people killed this year in Georgia fires to 65.
Cochran is roughly 120 miles (190 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.
