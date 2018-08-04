MIDLAND, Texas (AP) - A West Texas county commissioner has pleaded guilty to charges related to a bribery scheme.

Authorities say Presidio County Precinct 3 Commissioner Lorenzo Padilla (pah-DEE’-yah) Hernandez took bribes to favor a document management system contractor.

During a court hearing Friday in Midland, Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and deprivation of honest services.

Hernandez faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 19.

His co-defendant, ex-Presidio school board member Carlos Eduardo Nieto (nee-YEH’-toh), is set to go to trial on Oct. 16.

Authorities allege that beginning in 2015 the men used their positions to ensure that a company was awarded the contract to provide a document management system.

Hernandez allegedly received $19,800 and Nieto got $8,300 in the scheme.





