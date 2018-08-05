Saying “white people are bull—t” won’t get you banned from Twitter but saying Jewish people are will.

That’s what happened to conservative activist Candace Owens, who was suspended from Twitter for mimicking the racist tweets of new New York Times editorial-board member Sarah Jeong.

Ms. Owens, the communications director for Turning Point USA, tweeted Saturday that “Jewish people are bull—t … like dogs pissing on fire hydrants #cancelJewishpeople Are Jewish people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun? The above statements are from @nytimes editor @SarahJeong. I simply swapped out the word ‘white’ for ‘Jewish.’”

Despite her tweet explicitly saying it was a parody of someone else’s tweets, that got her a note from Twitter saying “Your account has been locked … for violating the Twitter Rules. Specifically for violating our rules against hateful conduct.”

Ms. Jeong did not mention in her scores of tweets about white people that they were parodies. But not only are the tweets still up, her account was not suspended over them.

After an outcry among conservatives for the obvious double standard, Twitter restored Ms. Owens account, saying it was an error, but not until after she’d deleted the tweets.

“BLOWN AWAY by the amount of patriots that just came to my side to make this happen,” Ms. Owens wrote on Twitter after her access was restored.

She also criticized Twitter for going as far as it did.

“I actually AGREE with Twitter” Ms. Owens told Breitbart News. “These tweets are an example of hateful conduct. It begs the question — why was it okay when the hate was directed at White people? Why are her tweets still up?”

“In every way imaginable — Twitter has just proved my point. Racism in this country has been sanctioned against white people,” she said.

Twitter has been repeatedly criticized in recent weeks for bias against conservatives and for selective application of its rules.





