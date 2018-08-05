President Trump dismissed news reports Sunday that he’s worried about legal trouble for his son related to the special counsel’s investigation, and continued his attacks on the media.

A source close to Mr. Trump said the president is worried about special counsel Robert Mueller targeting his son Donald Trump Jr. after his former personal attorney Michael Cohen alleged Mr. Trump knew of Don Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney at Trump Tower before the meeting, CNN reports.

Mr. Trump Jr. had testified to lawmakers that his father never knew about his meeting in the summer of 2016, which took place to potentially get dirt on Mr. Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton.

“Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!” Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Mr. Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow defended the legality of the meeting Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” saying no law or statute has been violated.

“I have no knowledge at all of Don Jr. being told he is the target of any investigation and I have no knowledge of him being interviewed by the special counsel,” Mr. Sekulow said Sunday.

The president also doubled down on his attacks against the media, saying they are the “Enemy of the People.”

“The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE. I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People. They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!” he posted on Twitter.





