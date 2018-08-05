The president said Sunday his tariffs are working and will lead to better trade deals for the United States.

His tweet Sunday comes after recent reports that China will impose tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. products, escalating a potential trade war.

President Trump has used tariffs and the threat of new tariffs against countries — particularly China — as part of his economic policy, in an attempt to renegotiate trade deals.

“Tariffs are working big time. Every country on earth wants to take wealth out of the U.S., always to our detriment. I say, as they come,Tax them. If they don’t want to be taxed, let them make or build the product in the U.S. In either event, it means jobs and great wealth,” the president tweeted Sunday.

“Because of Tariffs we will be able to start paying down large amounts of the $21 Trillion in debt that has been accumulated, much by the Obama Administration, while at the same time reducing taxes for our people. At minimum, we will make much better Trade Deals for our country!” he added.

The White House is currently negotiating with South Korea and the European Union regarding trade agreements for soy beans, energy products, steel and aluminum.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.